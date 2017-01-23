Lauds tribesmen’s sacrifices for peace; says Pakistan belongs to all of us

PESHAWAR: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said the armed forces of Pakistan would defeat terrorists, militants and their financiers on every front.

Gen Bajwa visited Parachinar, the headquarters of Kurram Agency, and Peshawar, said the Inter-Services Public Relations in a press release.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on the Parachinar bombing. He met the tribal elders and also visited the Agency Headquarters Hospital to meet the injured.

Expressing grief over the incident, General Bajwa lauded the support of tribal brethren in combating terrorism and acknowledged their sacrifices for peace. He said with the support of tribesmen, the army, FC and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) had done a great job in stabilising the area.

He said terrorists would fail to derail the process and lauded the efforts of tribal people for maintaining tribal and sectarian harmony in the area. “Pakistan belongs to all of us without religious, provincial, tribal, linguistic, ethnic,sectarian or any other form of discrimination.”

On the area people’s demand, the COAS announced the establishment of an Army Public School (APS) at Parachinar for imparting quality education. The tribal elders thanked the COAS for sharing their sorrow and the announcement of the APS. They pledged to continue supporting efforts for enduring peace and stability.

Later, the army chief also visited the Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar, and met those critically injured in the Parachinar blast. Earlier on arrival at Parachinar, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander of the Peshawar Corps.

0



0







Terrorists will be defeated on all fronts: Gen Bajwa was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181153-Terrorists-will-be-defeated-on-all-fronts-Gen-Bajwa/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Terrorists will be defeated on all fronts: Gen Bajwa" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181153-Terrorists-will-be-defeated-on-all-fronts-Gen-Bajwa.