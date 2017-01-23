To help give your immune system enough strength to protect you from the sniffles and sneezes, start with vitamin C-rich foods.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says:

* Vitamin C helps the body repair and grow tissue.

* Vitamin C helps the body absorb a type of iron.

* Besides citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruit, strawberries and kiwis also are good sources of vitamin C.

* Vegetables such as green and red bell peppers, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and tomatoes all contain vitamin C.

* To reap the greatest benefit, enjoy these fruits and veggies soon after purchasing. Avoid long cooking times.

— HealthDay News

0



0







Get vitamin C was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181047-Get-vitamin-C/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Get vitamin C" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181047-Get-vitamin-C.