January 23, 2017
To help give your immune system enough strength to protect you from the sniffles and sneezes, start with vitamin C-rich foods.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says:
* Vitamin C helps the body repair and grow tissue.
* Vitamin C helps the body absorb a type of iron.
* Besides citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruit, strawberries and kiwis also are good sources of vitamin C.
* Vegetables such as green and red bell peppers, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and tomatoes all contain vitamin C.
* To reap the greatest benefit, enjoy these fruits and veggies soon after purchasing. Avoid long cooking times.
— HealthDay News