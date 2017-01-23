Islamabad

Leader of House in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq on Sunday said the government was determined to wipe out menace of terrorism from the country at all costs.

He expressed these views while addressing inaugural ceremony of a two-day Conference on Islam and Peace titled Moderate Dialogue and Community Peace in Islamabad. Raja Zafar Ul Haq said at a time when whole world was affected from the menace of terrorism only Islamic teachings could save it from terrorism.

“Islam is a religion of peace harmony and tolerance he said and added terrorists had no regard for religious teachings,” he added. He also lauded leadership role of Saudia Arabia and said that it always helped Pakistan in difficult times.

Raja Zafar ul Haq highlighted the need for establishing and augmenting the joint forum to solve certain internal conflicts of Muslim Ummah. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said that unity among the Muslim countries was the only panacea for problems confronting Muslim Ummah.

The minister said Pakistan’s exemplary sacrifices in the fight against terrorism were now internationally acknowledged. He said the religious scholars across the Islamic World have crucial role to play in countering Western propaganda against Islam.

Sardar Yousuf said the government has formed the Ulema Mashaikh Council for mutual reconciliation and guidance on major national issues. Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch said the government will continue its cooperation to all such forums established to sort out solutions for peace and stability in the Muslim World and across the world.

He urged the religious scholars and leaders of religious parties to unanimously declare Fatwa on any terrorist attack and condemn it jointly instead of issuing individual statements.

