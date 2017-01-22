NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was carrying out uplift work in every nook and corner of the province.

He was speaking at a gathering after inaugurating gas supply in Gulshan Hayat area in Amankot.On this occasion, general councillor Haji Saeed, Latif Jan, Sareer Khan, Mushtri Akbar, Saifullah, Haji Fazle Wahid, Adnan Khan, Sajjad Khan, Iftikhar Khan, Mir Bashar Khan and Yousaf Khan announced joining the PTI.

Member National Assembly Imran Khattak and other PTI local leaders were also present on the occasion. Pervez Khattak said the successive governments only hoodwinked the people on hollow slogans but the PTI believed in serving.He said the people voted for the PTI to bring about a change and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was implementing the PTI’s agenda of change in letter and spirit.

The KP government had constructed the embankments of river Kabul and other rivers to protect Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda and other areas from future floods devastations, he added.

He said that the provincial government had achieved another milestone by introducing reforms in the education sector.He said the government had made the teachings of Quranic lessons in both the public and private sector educational institutions mandatory.

