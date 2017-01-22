Consumption dominates Pindiites’ lives today

Pindiites are fast getting obsessed with the idea of consumption. City markets are stuffed with glittery products, everything sparkles and enthrals. And yet, the longing for buying things, showing signs of eagerness apparently appear to be growing, but is deficient in something called contentment. Things lose sheen very swiftly; we buy things and get bored stiff, and as a way out of that monotony and as a way of passing time, we buy some more things.

“This is true of lots of kinds of new things like new technologies. Same is the case with the traditional stuff like clothing that come with recurrent upgrades and designs. The next trend is awaited with such keenness that it gets immersed into our lives almost right away, without creating a sense of contentment,” says Riffat Hussain, a teacher.

“It is a strange contradiction in terms. Consumption is a much bigger factor in our lives nowadays; we give larger-than-life meaning to our own selves, and the whole lot we purchase is a sign of our greatness. Consumption has actually become an act of building our false image, as we classify ourselves who we are through what we purchase and possess,” says Imdad Ali, a computer engineer.

“Traditional basis of our distinctiveness are giving way to the new sources of pride. The car we drive, the brand we wear, where we holiday are all that define who we are,” says Mureed Hasan, a trader.

“The old satisfaction of having a ten rupee note during by-gone days, the profusion of potential buying that boomed within one’s brain, cannot be evoked today in any way. No amount of tangible money today can measure up to the feeling of wealth that was experienced at that time,” adds Mureed.

Muneeza Hussain, a housewife, says: “For the generation of this age, money has a considerable value, but they are similarly conscious of the limits of what it can procure. The desires these days are far too much for any amount of money to be truly sufficient. Consumption rules our lives at present, and the mounting collection of choices makes it impracticable for our aspirations to be ultimately fulfilled.”

“The notion of material comfort in Rawalpindi is that condition where every act of spending does not by design needed to be filtered through the lens of affordability, when one can splurge without giving any thought to it.

A small delicacy here, a spur-of-the-moment trip there, something picked up on a whim, buying an extra stuff; are the true luxuries for a age group that grew up worrying about spending any money at all,” says Sibte Hasan, a corporate guy.

“What’s wrong with the concept of consumption? It is a vital force that imparts to our life a bit of energy and purpose. The power of consumption shows a sense of progress. Every act of consumption becomes a verification of one’s forward journey in life,” says Aqeel Abbas, a psychologist by profession.

“Consumption is one of the strongest forces affecting our lives in the modern world. This refer to anything connected to the overarching idea in our modern society that in order to be happier, better and more successful people we have to have more stuff. It also refers to what really matters to us in life and how we want to live. Then, we try to live the life the way we want, not the one that others would like us to lead,” adds Aqeel.

