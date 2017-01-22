Rawalpindi

Station Commander and president of Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonment boards, Brigadier Syed Hassan Raza chaired a meeting of the Lansdowne Public Library which was also attended by Chief Executive Officer, RCB, Dr. Saima Shah and vice president Malik Munir besides other members as well as former PPP leader Raja Shahid Zafar.

Secretary, RCB, Qaisar Mahmood, who is also media coordinator told that the problems occurring in the library including financial and employees were discussed in detail. The issue of salaries of the library staff which is becoming difficult to pay because of funds shortage was also discussed in detail. Computerisation of library also came under discussion

The station commander directed the members of the Lansdowne Library including Malik Munir and Raja Shahid Zafar to submit proposals in the next meeting about the ways of improving the situation. The proposals when presented would be considered and necessary measures would be taken in order to better the overall condition of library and its working staff.

