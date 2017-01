LAHORE

An Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded three-month jail to a drug pusher.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 3000 on the convict, Altaf alias Aali.

In case of defaulthe will face another term of 20 days. Police had arrested Altaf from Chaungi Amrsiddhu with 300 gram hashish.

Body found: A body of a 25-year-old man was recovered from the canal in the Sundar police limits on Saturday.

