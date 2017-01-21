Students from all over the country come to Islamabad for completing their higher studies. Thousands of students manage to secure an admission in universities in the federal capital. However, it is not easy for the majority of students to live in Islamabad without having hostel facilities in their respected universities. Providing accommodation to students is the prome responsibility of universities. The federal capital is an expensive city to live in. A lot of students quit their studies and return to their home town because of financial burdens.

This problem needs to be solved urgently. Universities should provide on-campus hostel facility.

Fida Khan

Islamabad

