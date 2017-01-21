KARACHI: Inflation for the week ended January 19 for the combined income group increased 0.12 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 218.48 points against 218.29 points last week.

SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 0.70 percent as compared to the corresponding week of the last year.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-2008=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 witnessed nominal increase of 0.08 percent, as it went up from 209 points in the previous week to 209.17 points during the week under review.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the income groups from Rs8,001 to Rs12,000; Rs12,001 to Rs18,000; Rs18,001 to Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000 also increased 0.08 percent, 0.09 percent, 0.10 percent and 0.17 percent, respectively.

Average prices of 16 items registered increase, seven items decreased, while the remaining 30 items prices remained unchanged.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, onions, eggs, LPG cylinder, diesel, petrol, banana, tea (prepared), Irri-6, kerosene, garlic, basmati, red chilly (powder), mutton, vegetable ghee and gur.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included chicken (farm), gram pulse, potatoes, mash pulse, sugar, masoor pulse, and moong pulse.

