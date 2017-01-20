RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the role of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), especially the Rangers, for restoration of peace and bringing normalcy in Karachi.

The army chief, during his visit to Karachi on Thursday, laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for the martyrs.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing at the corps and Rangers headquarters (HQs). General Bajwa said the Rangers operation in Karachi significantly reduced terrorism, target killings and kidnappings for ransom. He reiterated that efforts to consolidate budding peace in the city would continue unabated.

“Army as a state institution would continue to give full support to all government institutions involved in Karachi Operation, particularly the Sindh Police and civil administration,” he said.

While interacting with soldiers and officers, the COAS appreciated their courage and resolve to rid the city of terrorists and criminals. He paid tributes to the people of Karachi for their support to security forces.

Later, the business community of Karachi also interacted with the COAS at the corps HQ. The COAS reassured that businesses and investment in Karachi would continue to benefit from the improving law and order and should in turn ensure national and social obligations.

Earlier, on arrival in Karachi, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza, Commander 5 Corps.

