PESHAWAR: Bishop Helga Haugland, the presiding Bishop of the Church of Norway, visited the Diocese of Peshawar and Edwardes College.

Bishop Helga, accompanied by Bishop Humphery Sarfraz Peters, visited different institutions of the Diocese of Peshawar.A press release said the main purpose of the visit was to offer condolences to the victims of All Saints Church blast victims.

The Bishop also visited the Edwardes College, a historic educational institution of the Diocese of Peshawar and appreciated its services.“The role of Edwardes College in uplift of the nation by offering education to the Army Public School survivors, students from Fata area and Chitral, and minorities along with the majority group is commendable,” she added.

She also attended the service at St. John’s Cathedral, Peshawar and shared the message of “Peace, Harmony and Tolerance” between Intra- and Interfaith groups.

A presentation on the structure and services of the Diocese of Peshawar was made for the delegation. Bishop Helga appreciated the services being rendered, saying, “Church is playing a positive role to help the needy and unprivileged, especially those suffer from natural and manmade disasters”.

