Islamabad

The Islamabad Mayor and the CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz has written a letter to the Ministry Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) to hold an inquiry against ex Member Administration Muhammad Salman Khan Wariach on different charges.

Through the letter, the CDA chairman has requested the Ministry of CADD to recommend the Establishment division to start inquiry against the official who was appointed in the authority on deputation.

The CDA chairman wants inquiry against the former board member on charges of misconduct and getting a private company registered with the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) during his service to purchase land in Shah Alla Ditta area of the federal capital

0



0







CADD permission sought for inquiry against CDA official was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180407-CADD-permission-sought-for-inquiry-against-CDA-official/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CADD permission sought for inquiry against CDA official" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180407-CADD-permission-sought-for-inquiry-against-CDA-official.