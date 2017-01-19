BUCHAREST: Romania’s president on Wednesday held up a series of controversial legal changes that would have protected corrupt politicians in the graft-tainted country from prosecution.

The move came as the Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea, whose PSD party won last month’s parliamentary elections, prepares to go on trial for alleged abuse of power.

Observers say the proposed legal amendment may have enabled Dragnea to escape the charges.

