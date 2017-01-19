KARACHI: Chishti Mujahid completes 50 years as cricket commentator on Thursday (today). He began his career on January 19, 1967, when the England under-25 team visited Pakistan and played a three-day match against South Zone at Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad.

Despite commentating in English, Chishti became a well-known person because of the popularity of cricket across the country. In those days Radio Pakistan used to be the only organisation in the country to provide live coverage of cricket matches.

During these fifty years, Chishti has visited all Test-playing countries.

Chishti and Iftikhar Ahmed were among the most famous pairs of cricket commentators in the world for a long time.

In the pre-Internet age, Chishti was considered a cricket encyclopedia because of his wide knowledge.

He used to answer fans’ questions about cricket records in an English cricket monthly. Chishti worked for PCB as a director from 2000 to 2003. He wrote articles, analyses and reviews for several English dailies and monthlies. Chishti also appeared on many TV channels as an expert.

