MANSEHRA: The chief minister’s monitoring team, led by additional director general health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (Kath) and questioned patients regarding treatment services and supply of medicines.

“The chief minister wants quality health services to patients at public sector hospitals and we not only checked stocks of medicines but also asked patients about services being provided to patients,” Dr Khalid, the additional director general health, told reporters after visiting the Kath on Wednesday.

Dr Javed Tanoli, the medical superintendent of Kath, briefed the monitoring team about the hospital and services being provided to patients there.The team, including officials of the district administration and communication and works, visited men, women and children’s wards, situated in a nursing hostel since the 2005 earthquake.

The official visited operation theatres, medicine, X-ray departments, lavatories of each ward and offices and indigenously assembled insulator where used syringes and waste was being disposed of securely.

“Whatever my local surveillance teams have communicated to us after their frequent visits here, I checked all that problems and issues thoroughly and wherever machines and equipment are found faulty or lacking would either be replaced or repaired without any further delay as we want quality treatment services for the patients,” said Dr Khalid.

0



0







CM’s monitoring team visits hospital in Mansehra was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180174-CMs-monitoring-team-visits-hospital-in-Mansehra/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CM’s monitoring team visits hospital in Mansehra" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180174-CMs-monitoring-team-visits-hospital-in-Mansehra.