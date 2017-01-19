LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique, chaired the meeting of syndicate of Fatima Jinnah Medical University on Wednesday in the Committee Room of the University, according to a handout issued here.

Besides, FJMC Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sardar Fakhar Imam, Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Maj-Gen (R) Dr Muhammad Aslam, Members Punjab Assembly Mrs Lubna Faisal and Dr Nausheen Hamid, Chairman Higher Education Commission, officers of Finance, Law Education and the Health Departments, other members of the syndicate, Medical Superintendent Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Nauman Maqbool and MS Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara attended the meeting. During the meeting, various administrative and financial matters came under discussion.

The meeting took various decisions, including establishment of Inter Medical Universities Board, adoption of employees, appointment of Dean and delegation of financial and administrative powers to the medical superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

