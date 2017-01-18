Pakistanis top the list followed by Nigerians, Jamaicans and Ghanaians

LAHORE: The number of refugees claiming asylum in Britain because being gay puts them in danger in their own country has increased by 450 per cent in just five years, reports foreign media.

Figures show that 1,115 people claimed asylum due to their sexuality in 2014 compared with just 200 in 2010. The increase follows a Supreme Court judgment in 2010 which greatly widened the scope of protection for homosexual asylum seekers.

The ruling concluded that if a person has to live discreetly and cannot be themselves for fear of persecution then they are a refugee.

But Conservative MP David Burrowes said it was very difficult for the Home Office to confirm the claimants were gay. “It is hard to prove your sexuality and ensure genuine claims are successful.”

Being openly gay is a criminal offence in 80 countries. Most of the claimants were from Pakistan, with 748 claiming asylum because of their sexuality between 2007 and 2014.

In the same period, 343 Nigerians, 112 Jamaicans and 88 Ghanaians gave being gay as a reason to stay.

Commenting on the figures, which were obtained after an FOI request, The Home Office said in some cases the claimants' sexuality was not the prime reason for their claim succeeding, with other reasons including fleeing a warzone.

A statement added: “Where someone is found to be at risk of persecution or serious harm in their country of origin because of their sexuality or gender identity, refuge will be granted.”

Last year, it was revealed that posters were put up in the Calais migrant camps suggesting migrants could consider lying about their sexuality to claim asylum in Britain.

The signs, at the entrance to the makeshift camp known as the Jungle, provided a how-to guide for applicants.

Written in English and Arabic, they told migrants to “prepare their story well from the beginning”. They add that applicants should consider whether their “story fits with them” (the UK government) – suggesting it may be worth stretching the truth.

Migrants were told to choose a 'category' which proves that their life is in danger in their homeland. Reasons given include 'race and religion' and 'being gay in some countries'.

The Supreme Court ruling in 2010 was greatly praised as an example of British tolerance and humanity.

Theresa May was among those who welcomed the ruling, adding that it was unacceptable to send people home and expect them to hide their sexuality.

0



0







Manifold increase in ‘gay refugees’ for UK was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180026-Manifold-increase-in-gay-refugees-for-UK/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Manifold increase in ‘gay refugees’ for UK" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180026-Manifold-increase-in-gay-refugees-for-UK.