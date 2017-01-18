ISLAMABAD: Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif on Tuesday told the Senate Committee of the Whole that foreign pressure will not be accepted on the terms of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The committee, which was presided over by Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, met at the Parliament House to prepare policy guidelines in the light of emerging regional realities. The committee passed a resolution calling upon the World Bank to fulfill its obligations with regard to the terms of the IWT.

“Whereas, the World Bank brokered the water accord between Pakistan and India; whereas under the treaty no party can ‘pause’ performance of the obligations under the treaty and the position taken by the World Bank would only prevent Pakistan from approaching a competent forum and having its grievances addressed,” said the resolution.

A detailed briefing was given by Khawaja Asif on the latest development regarding the establishment of a Court of Arbitration by the World Bank, which had brokered the accord to resolve the water dispute between Pakistan and India including the status of proposal regarding visit of sites of the hydroelectric plant being constructed by India in violation of the IWT. He also briefed the committee on the construction of Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects of India. The minister informed that Pakistan remained committed to the treaty and terms and conditions of the treaty were being followed.

Khawaja Asif emphasised that the treaty should remain intact. He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fooling his own public while making a statement about the eastern rivers. He explained the three eastern rivers i.e. Ravi, Sutlej and Biyas were already being used by India. He, however, emphasised that there was a dire need to ‘put our own house in order and avoid wastage of water’.

Senators Mohsin Leghari, Taj Haider, Mir Kabeer Ahmad Muhammad Shahi, Kenneth Williams, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Sassui Palijo, Saud Majeed and Karim Khawaja also took part in the discussion and asked various pertinent questions with regard to the IWT and its significance for the country.

Raza Rabbani appreciated the minister for water and power and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz for apprising the committee on an important issue which would help prepare some concrete recommendations.

0



0







Foreign pressure not to be accepted on IWT: Asif was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180020-Foreign-pressure-not-to-be-accepted-on-IWT-Asif/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Foreign pressure not to be accepted on IWT: Asif" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180020-Foreign-pressure-not-to-be-accepted-on-IWT-Asif.