BISE Malakand, private schools lock horns over exam issueJanuary 18, 2017Print : Peshawar
TIMERGARA: The tussle
between the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand and the
Private Schools Association
in Lower Dir over holding assessment examination for the grade fifth students has intensified.
The Private Education Network has rejected the board’s demand, but the board is all set to initiate disciplinary action against those institutions that failed to conduct the examination for the fifth graders in March.
It may here be mention that the provincial government had decided to
conduct the grade fifth examination on the pattern of
grade 10.
It had directed the boards of intermediate and secondary education across the province to hold assessment examination for students prior to the annual exam.
When contacted, Private Schools Association Lower Dir chapter’s president Abdul Wadood Khan told The News that the provincial government had taken the decision in a hurry and he termed it illegal and unconstitutional.