TIMERGARA: The tussle

between the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand and the

Private Schools Association

in Lower Dir over holding assessment examination for the grade fifth students has intensified.

The Private Education Network has rejected the board’s demand, but the board is all set to initiate disciplinary action against those institutions that failed to conduct the examination for the fifth graders in March.

It may here be mention that the provincial government had decided to

conduct the grade fifth examination on the pattern of

grade 10.

It had directed the boards of intermediate and secondary education across the province to hold assessment examination for students prior to the annual exam.

When contacted, Private Schools Association Lower Dir chapter’s president Abdul Wadood Khan told The News that the provincial government had taken the decision in a hurry and he termed it illegal and unconstitutional.

0



0







BISE Malakand, private schools lock horns over exam issue was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179974-BISE-Malakand-private-schools-lock-horns-over-exam-issue/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "BISE Malakand, private schools lock horns over exam issue" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179974-BISE-Malakand-private-schools-lock-horns-over-exam-issue.