LAHORE

A Lahore High Court full bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi on Tuesday summoned Provincial Minister Zaeem Qadri to explain his position in establishment of Lahore campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Multan.

The bench was hearing a case about non-enrolment of students studied at disputed sub-campus of BZU in Lahore when it was transpired that a 2013 notification approving establishment of the sub-campus also carried signature of Zaeem Qadri, then special assistant to chief minister Punjab.

The bench was also surprised to learn that approval of the campus was granted the same day of filing the application and without waiting for a complete summary from the chief minister.

When asked by the bench, BZU former vice-chancellor Khwaja Alqama admitted that approval from the syndicate was not sought for the establishment of the sub-campus. During the hearing, the bench was told that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was also probing into the sub-campus scam. However, Justice Naqvi observed that the court would not allow anyone to hide behind the NAB proceedings.

At this juncture, the judge also questioned performance of the bureau and said the court would find out the truth.

The bench sought personal appearance of provincial minister Qadri for January 19 and also summoned complete record of the students of the sub-campus enrolled with the main campus, Multan.

