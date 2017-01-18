President Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday said the PPP had decided to take to the streets against the government.

Talking to the media, Qamar Zaman Kaira said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party chairman, would lead the rally against the government on January 19, adding the return of Asif Zardari would strengthen the party. Qamar Zaman Kaira demanded the Punjab government provide full security to the PPP leadership. Kaira said the rulers misled the nation over Panama Leaks, adding the PM had claimed that he wouldn’t seek immunity, but now on what grounds, his lawyer was demanding it.

To a question, Kaira said the anti-government campaign could be stronger, if Imran Khan sided with the PPP over this issue. —Correspondent

