The saga of missing persons in the country is not new but decades old. Many citizens were disappeared and are still missing from various parts of the country. Social activists, media persons, Baloch and Sindhis are the victims of the abductions. The recent disappearance of a human rights activist and professor of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Salman Haider, along with other four bloggers is condemnable.

This indicates that the democratic state has failed to protect the basic rights of the citizens. Every citizen should have a right to express himself freely and move freely from one place to another within the country. Although the Supreme Court has taken a sou motu notice against missing persons, the government and security institutions have not had any success in finding the missing activists. Pakistan is a democratic state, the current government should pay heed to this decades old serious issue and ensure a peaceful life to all citizens.

Sajjad Ahmed Kalhoro

Kandiaro

