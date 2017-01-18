Reuters

Singapore

LME copper slid for a second session on Tuesday as a firmer U.S. dollar pressured the market, but expectations of strong demand in top consumer China put a floor under prices. Asian stocks and the pound sagged ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.

"The main issue in the market is Theresa May´s speech on hard Brexit and as a result the dollar has strengthened, so we have some pressure on metals," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said.

"Fundamentals are fine, China´s property market is on track to improve. It may scale back automobile purchase incentives but not significantly, so automobile production may continue to grow which is positive for copper. "Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.8 percent to $5,817.50 a tonne by 0235 GMT, extending losses from the previous session´s 0.7-percent decline.

0



0







Copper eases was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179868-Copper-eases/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper eases" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179868-Copper-eases.