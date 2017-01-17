SALU honours Syed Qaim Ali Shah

SUKKUR: A tribute ceremony in the honour of Syed Qaim Ali Shah, former chief minister of Sindh, was held at the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, on account of his meritorious services for humanity, governance, rule of law, democracy and promotion of education in Sindh.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Qaim Ali Shah said that he across the board had rendered his services for the development of the people of Sindh and not for the people of Khairpur. He said that he also gifted a modern base trauma centre, two universities for the people of Karachi. He said that he also succeeded to get Rs60 billion from the divisional pole of the NFC. He said that he had taken up the NFC issue to the centre and made the centre realise that it was important to address it on multiple criteria not on population basis.

Syed Qaim Ali Shah said that 43 Taluka hospitals and four modern hospitals were setup across the Sindh and 11 more public universities were setup. He said that he had also setup 450 reverse osmosis water plants for the people of Thar, who were deprived of drinking water and they almost faced droughts and famines, but he had provided free of cost wheat to them and modern health facilities.

He said that he started his career as an advocate and started social and philanthropic work by establishing a “pioneer institute” and embarked the first work from the cleanliness campaign of the small city Khairpur in the early 1960s. Later on, he entered in practical politics and under the patronage of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he joined Pakistan People’s Party and started his service for the people of Khairpur and Sindh. He hoped that in the next year Mehran College would turn into a university.

Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, Prof Dr Parveen Shah said: “I am indeed a very happy and pleased person today and its indeed a great day for me to express my deep thanks and gratitude to Sain Qaim Ali Shah who has been very kind as usual to honour this occasion by his presence. It is a privilege for all of us to pay tribute to this great son of Khairpur. Sir, according to my knowledge you are the only person who has enjoyed the office of chief executive of the province for the longest period and of course served the people of this province. Sir, your unparalleled services for peace, harmony, development and overall betterment of the province of Sindh and especially to this district are countless and remarkable and shall always be praised and remembered. I restrict myself to the development of this institution, as we all know that this very institution is basically a creation of your efforts, right from 1976 when it started in the campus of University of Sindh, thereafter, let it be administrative, moral or financial support, you have always been on the forefront to help us.

Director General Judicial Academy, Karachi, Justice (retd) Syed Ali Aslam Jafferi said that Syed Qaim Ali Shah had given priority to justice and rule of law. “He is role model for me. Despite being an advocate in his early days, he preferred social work,” he shared. “He started his political career as the Chairman Union Council and Vice Chairman Khairpur Municipal Committee. He played a vital role during opposition period and in the era of dictatorship.”

Jafferi further went on to say that: “He never left the country as self-exile and served and struggled for the people.” He appreciated the efforts of Syed Qaim Ali Shah for rendering marvellous services for the cause of democracy, fundamental rights and civil liberties. Moula Bux Larik said: “I am well-versed with the personal life of Syed Qaim Ali Shah. He is man of polity, humbleness and simplicity. He was the pioneer for the establishment of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur. He contributed a lot for the development of the Shah Abdul Latif Universit, Khairpur, as the prime institution of upper Sindh. Education changes the mindset of the people. Nowadays, Khairpur is called the “hub of education”. Syed Qaim Ali Shah has served entire Sindh without any discrimination.”

Chairman Municipal Committee, Khairpur, Syed Amjad Ali Shah said that Syed Qaim Ali Shah was the icon of politics. Shah further added that: “He played extraordinary role for the service of community at large. Syed Qaim Ali Shah has given top priority to education and health in Sindh.”

On this occasion, gifts were also presented to guests. Dr Parveen Shah presented a shield to Syed Qaim Ali Shah on account of his marvellous services for the cause of democracy and rule of law. A large number of teachers, officers, employees, students and citizens attended the ceremony.

