LAHORE: Norway has extended full cooperation in calamities like earthquake and floods along with welfare-oriented projects in Pakistan particularly telecommunication sector and provision of clean drinking water for the people of remote and hilly areas.

Punjab Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that Norway and Pakistan had great mutual economic and cultural ties and both the countries had supported each other for promotion of religious harmony, peace and solidarity. All the religious minorities in Pakistan are enjoying legal rights and playing an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.

Archbishop of Norway Helga Haugland Byfuglien said the role of Norwegian church in building interfaith harmony in Pakistan was significant in the present political and geographical situation as Norway had played a pivotal role in maintaining peace in Sri Lanka and other countries of the world. She said that Christianity is the major religion in Norway with its 80 percent population belonging to church; however, more than 47,000 Pakistanis are peacefully living and working in Norway promoting tolerance and mutual understanding.

Implementation of five percent mandatory quota of jobs in government departments for minorities, scholarships for minority students, a ban on hate speech and hate material, unauthorised use of loud speaker under National Action Plan, introduction of human rights as subject in colleges and universities as syllabus, legislation to eliminate violence against women and children, child and bonded labour, marriage registration facility for minorities, TORs are being notified for establishing Human Rights Directorates in all the districts to redress the grievances of minorities.

