KARACHI: After recording a memorable win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to level the five-match One-day International series against Australia on Sunday, Pakistan landed in Perth on Monday brimming with confidence.

They will be facing the Aussies in the third game of the series at the WACA on January 19, hoping to take a crucial lead in the series.

However, there was bad news for the national team as it is feared that captain Azhar Ali is unlikely to feature in the Perth one-dayer. Azhar suffered a hamstring injury in the opening ODI in Brisbane and had to miss the game at MCG. In his absence, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez led the side at the MCG. Hafeez did well both as captain and opener as he top-scored to help Pakistan record their first victory on Australian soil in 12 years.

A team official said on Monday that though Azhar is recovering, he is unlikely to attain match fitness in time to return to the playing eleven for the third ODI.

However, there are chances that he will be fit for the final two games of the series to be played in Sydney and Adelaide.

0



0







Azhar may miss third ODI in Perth was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179696-Azhar-may-miss-third-ODI-in-Perth/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Azhar may miss third ODI in Perth" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179696-Azhar-may-miss-third-ODI-in-Perth.