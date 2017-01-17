LAHORE

Rain has increased chill in the provincial capital while the Met office has said the rain spell will continue till Wednesday.

The rain started late Sunday and continued till early Monday. Following the rain, most of the city localities plunged into the darkness as electric supply was disrupted. Citizens of various localities complained of unavailability of gas. The rain decreased the maximum temperature to 12 °C while the minimum temperature increased a little to 7 °C. The rain increased the humidity level to 71 per cent.

As per Met office, the city recorded 21 mm rain that inundated several city roads and low-lying areas. Stagnant rainwater caused traffic jams. The Met officials said westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday.

The Met office predicted more rains with snowfall over the hills at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, upper FATA, Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan. They said very cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Layyah (24 mm), Murree (20 mm), Mianwali and Joharabad (17 mm), Noorpurthal (16 mm), Gujranwala and Chakwal (14 mm), Sialkot (A/P 13 mm. City 12 mm), Jhelum and Bhakkar (13 mm), Islamabad (Z.P 13 mm, Saidpur 13 mm, Golra 12 mm and Bokra 10 mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala and Shamsabad 12 mm), Sargodha and Mangla (10 mm), Gujrat (09 mm), Kasur (08 mm), M.b.din (07 mm), Toba Tek Singh and Jhang (05 mm), Faisalabad and Okara (04 mm), Kot adu (03 mm), Sahiwal (02 mm), Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan and Multan (01 mm), Parachinar (21 mm), D.I.Khan (17 mm), Cherat and Malamjabba (15 mm), Risalpur (13 mm), Dir (11 mm), Saidu Sharif (07 mm), Peshawar (A/P 6 mm, City 6 mm), Kakul and Bannu (05 mm), Kohat, L.Dir and Balakot (04 mm), Kotli (15 mm), Rawalakot (12 mm), Garhi Dupatta (07 mm), Muzaffarabad (06 mm), Khuzdar and Zhob (04 mm) and Barkhan (02 mm). MET officials said one foot snowfall was recorded at Muree, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Rawalakot and Neelum Valley.

Monday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Gupis where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in other cities it was Kalam (-09°C), Kalat, Malamjabba, Astore and Parachinar (-06°C), Skardu (-05°C), Bagrote, Zhob and Hunza (-04°C) and Chitral (-03°C).

