RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said robust border management, not blame game, was needed for durable peace in the region.

According to a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Javed Bajwa made a telephone call to Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani to condole the loss of lives in recent terror attacks in the neighbouring country.

The army chief reiterated Pakistan’s cooperation with the Afghan govt and the people to eliminate the scourge of terrorism, which is affecting peace and stability of the whole region. The COAS suggested a robust border management mechanism and intelligence cooperation to put a stop to and fro movement of terrorists across the border. He said elements inimical to peace in the region are strengthened by the blame game.

General Bajwa expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and empathised on the tragic series of events that have befallen the people of both the brotherly countries over the last many years. He emphasised that Pakistan has come a long way in its fight against terrorism of all hue and colour and has eliminated all safe havens in the process.

He said both nations should focus on capitalising the gains of successful Operation Zarb-e-Azb in Pakistan. Ashraf Ghani thanked General Bajwa for his sentiments and reiterated that both nations must work together for peace and stability in the region.

