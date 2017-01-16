Fazal Town residents suffer as civic projects remain incomplete

Residents of Fazal Town staged a demonstration on Sunday demanding a solution to their long-pending civic woes. Nearly 300 residents including representatives of residents’ welfare association participated in the demonstration in the locality after Isha prayers.

“The project to construct underground sewerage system by laying down large-sized pipeline to avoid water logging in the area still awaits initiation. We wholeheartedly welcomed the initiative taken by the concerned department in Shah Khalid Colony regarding the issue of the abysmal condition of the sewerage system and road there and were expecting the project would be extended to our area as well, but nothing happened. Even Tajabad road has not been re-laid after sewerage pipeline overhaul,” complains Amjad Ali, a banker, living in Salahuddin Avenue Street II.

“Proper de-silting of storm water drain network is also need of the hour. The silt heaped up along the drains is often not cleared properly. Residents try to clear it on their own,” adds Amjad.

Tahir Abbas, a medical specialist, who lives in Salahuddin Avenue Street III, says: “Water pipelines have been laid down in Fazal Town and the dug-up streets have been left unpaved. Nobody knows when the water will flow down in these pipelines. We now depend on groundwater from bore wells and packaged drinking water for all our needs. Speedy completion of the project would help reduce water problems in our area.”

“Gas is also not available in the area. People are forced to use gas cylinder to prepare tea and cook food. Can you imagine the cool temperature of the house in the winter season without gas heaters,” says Fizza Hussain, a housewife, from the area.

“The tale of our streets is also amazing. Many times they have been shaved and paved. Still they are in poor condition. Even walking has become cumbersome. There are not even sufficient garbage bins. Interestingly, speed breakers are another nuisance. They are just disasters for the bikers and the motorists,” says Mujtaba Zaidi, also a resident of the area.

Residents demand that the civic woes of the area be addressed immediately. “I think the contractor and civil engineer do not work properly. Something is very wrong here. Everything in the locality is in a mess as the projects undertaken here have not been well done,” says Naseeb Hussain, a dentist.

“I can't understand why the repeated failures in such things as basic road construction don't elicit a continuous outcry and demand for heads to roll. Lackluster protests and demonstration won’t work. The contractor, engineer and all the officials involved in the projects must be brought to task,” adds Naseeb.

Riffat Hasan, a retired bureaucrat, says: “It's not fair to blame these things on the contractor and chances are it's not even fair to blame it on the engineer. The contractor is just following the contract and the engineer is just following the policy. Put your anger in the proper place and to good use. Get the city fathers to change the policy.”

“The city fathers want the contractor to receive the funds, regardless of work performance. The public servant is unnecessarily put in between a rock and a hard place. For all you know the public servant, may not be a city resident. So if you are sick of all the unprofessional conduct, then consider electing different people. No one is perfect, with different elected officials, might be other issues that are not handled correctly,” adds Riffat.

