NAB committed to working with professionalism, says chairman

Islamabad

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman NAB, chaired a meeting to review latest progress on NAB’s Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) which was introduced at NAB Headquarter and NAB regional Bureaus in order to measure the effectiveness of performance which help in enhancing the operational, monitoring and evaluation capabilities of NAB, says a press release.

During the meeting, the advisor to Chairman on Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) gave presentation regarding the latest progress on the working of Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) in NAB and its efficacy in future. He informed that on the directions of the chairman, NAB has developed an effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) catering to the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record proceedings of Regional Board Meetings and Executive Board Meetings including case brief, decisions made. It also has the ability to analyse data in qualitative and quantitative terms having warnings and alarms system for violators.

He informed that Monitoring & Evaluation System (MES) is a web-based application, user-friendly and interactive online system developed to enhance the operational, monitoring and evaluation capabilities of NAB.

The chairman NAB said that the purpose of monitoring and evaluation System in NAB is to track implementation and outputs systematically, and measure the effectiveness of performance which help in enhancing the operational, monitoring and evaluation capabilities of NAB. He said that Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) forms the basis for modification of interventions and assessing the quality of activities being conducted. He said that Monitoring and Evaluation System helps in identifying the most valuable and efficient use of resources. It is critical for developing objective conclusions.

Monitoring and Evaluation System provides the necessary data to guide strategic planning and helps in improving performance and achieving results to improve current and future management of outputs, outcomes and impact. He said that Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) is an important management tool to track progress and it facilitates in decision making as well as establishes links between the past, present and future actions. He directed all concerned for further coordinate and decisions taken should be implemented in letter and spirit in order to further improvement in institutionalizing the support and supervision at different levels of management in NAB.

The chairman reiterated that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption with absolute professionalism, transparently and on merit. He directed all Regional Bureaus of NAB to implement Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) in the light of the outcome of pilot project completed in NAB Rawalpindi in letter and spirit and conduct all complaint verification, inquiries and investigation as per laid down laws/SOPs. Senior Member Chairman Inspection and Monitoring Team have been directed to review the progress of each NAB regional Bureau during Annual Inspection which has started from the first week of January 2017.

