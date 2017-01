KARACHI: Mirpurkhas and Faisalabad overwhelmed their respective rivals in the latest matches of the 18th National Seniors Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 being played at various centres of the country.

Mirpurkhas defeated Badin by seven wickets at Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad, in a Southern Zone fixture, while Faisalabad overcame Jhang by nine wickets at Sports Complex in a Northern Zone encounter.

