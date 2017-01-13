Tayyaba torture case

ISLAMABAD: On the matter of torture on child maid Tayyaba, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday made Additional District and Sessions Judge-East Raja Khurram Ali Khan an OSD (officer on special duty) after withdrawing his services as a judge.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the IHC Registrar Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan that reads, “The honourable chief justice and judges of this court have been pleased to withdraw the services of Raja Khurram Ali Khan, Addl District & Session Judge (BPS-20) from Civil District & Session Division-East, Islamabad, and placed in this court as OSD (in his own pay & scale i.e. BPS-20), with immediate effect, till further orders.”

Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife have been facing charges of keeping a child as a maid and torturing her. Police have registered a case against Raja Khurram Ali Khan and hiswife under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code including Section 337 for injuring, 342 for illegal confinement and 506 for intimidation.

