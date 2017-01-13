RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that the Pakistan Army is a great institution and its dignity and credibility will be upheld through selfless performance of the army’s role and duties.

The army chief visited Jhelum and Kharian Garrisons where he was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness at the Headquarters Central Command, the ISPR said.

The COAS visited the Para Ranges in Jhelum and witnessed the concluding session of Army Firing Competition. A total of 667 military and civilian firers from across the country participated in the four-week-long event. The special feature of the event was the participation of 86 war wounded officers and soldiers in the competition. Appreciating their performance, the COAS desired that with more focused preparations, our teams should excel to represent Pakistan in international events.

Later, the COAS addressed the Kharian Garrison officers. General Bajwa appreciated officers for their contributions in counter terrorism operations as part of the Operation Zarb-e-Azb. He paid rich tributes to Shuhada and injured who sacrificed for the beloved country.

Earlier on arrival, the army chief was received by Lieutenant General Umar Farooq Durrani, Commander Central Command.

0



0







Army’s dignity, credibility to be upheld, says COAS was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178844-Armys-dignity-credibility-to-be-upheld-says-COAS/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Army’s dignity, credibility to be upheld, says COAS" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178844-Armys-dignity-credibility-to-be-upheld-says-COAS.