KARACHI: Erij Batool Zaidi recovered from a set down to beat Absara Sheraz in the semi-finals of ladies singles event in 15th Westbury Open Ranking Tennis Championship 2017 here on Wednesday at Creek Club.

Batool lost the first set to Absara by 1-6 but managed to level arrears in the next set winning it by 6-5.

After a tough battle in the third and decisive set, Batool came out of the court triumphant, winning by 11-9.

In men’s singles quarter-finals, Ibrahim Iltifat overpowered Parbat Kumar by 6-4, 6-2. Raza Sawani thrashed Vinot Das by 6-2, 6-2. Nouman Aftab elbowed Nadir Bachani out of the title race, recording a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

0



0







Batool cruises into tennis final was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178530-Batool-cruises-into-tennis-final/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Batool cruises into tennis final" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178530-Batool-cruises-into-tennis-final.