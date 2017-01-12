Print Story
Batool cruises into tennis final
January 12, 2017
Sports
KARACHI: Erij Batool Zaidi recovered from a set down to beat Absara Sheraz in the semi-finals of ladies singles event in 15th Westbury Open Ranking Tennis Championship 2017 here on Wednesday at Creek Club.
Batool lost the first set to Absara by 1-6 but managed to level arrears in the next set winning it by 6-5.
After a tough battle in the third and decisive set, Batool came out of the court triumphant, winning by 11-9.
In men’s singles quarter-finals, Ibrahim Iltifat overpowered Parbat Kumar by 6-4, 6-2. Raza Sawani thrashed Vinot Das by 6-2, 6-2. Nouman Aftab elbowed Nadir Bachani out of the title race, recording a 6-1, 6-1 victory.