Mayor names his deputy to head KMC-KCCI committee

Up to five representatives of the chamber to be part of the liaison body

The Karachi mayor has nominated his deputy to head a liaison body to look into the civic problems of the city and accordingly give recommendations to solve those problems.

The decision comes in response to the suggestion of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), which had asked Mayor Waseem Akhtar to form a joint committee of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the chamber.

Akhtar named Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra as the focal person of the KMC-KCCI body during his visit to the chamber. Four to five representatives of the KCCI will be part of this committee, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The mayor was accompanied by his deputy during the visit. They were greeted by Businessmen Group Chairman and former KCCI president Siraj Kassam Teli, KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo, Senior Vice-President Asif Nisar, Vice-President Muhammad Younus Soomro, former presidents AQ Khalil and Younus Muhammad Bashir, Special Committee for Small Traders Chairman Majeed Memon and members of the chamber’s managing committee.

Mayor Akhtar admitted that they had made many mistakes in the past, “but instead of arguing further and blaming one another for these mistakes, it is time to look forward and work sincerely for the betterment of Karachi”.

He said city governments around the world were quite powerful, and lamented that in the case of Karachi the city government was weak and lacked control. “We delivered in the past when the city government had authority. We once again demand these powers, particularly administrative and financial, so we can deliver.”

Seeking the chamber’s support to resolve civic issues of Karachi, the mayor presented a document carrying numerous proposals on how the KMC and the KCCI could work together to improve the poor standard of living in the city. “We don’t need funds from the business community, but we want you to come forward and support us by owning some of the KMC’s assets, including schools, parks, hospitals and dispensaries.”

Former KCCI president Teli said it was unfortunate that all the political parties of Sindh, including the Pakistan People’s Party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Awami National Party, did not bother to look beyond their respective party’s interests, “which is the basic reason why Karachi continues to suffer”.

OPD at kidney hospital

The mayor inaugurated the OPD facility at the Nazeer Hussain Memorial Kidney Centre, while 10 dialysis machines were distributed to the Landhi Medical Complex and five were handed to the medical superintendent of Chandka Medical College, adds our correspondent.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Akhar said that the Centre would hopefully benefit those suffering from kidney diseases and are unable to afford treatment for their ailment, and such centres should be built in the city. He added that the staff especially doctors and other professionals must perform their duties diligently.

Encroachments

Akhtar has directed the officials concerned to remove encroachments from footpaths and service lanes. He stressed that encroachments hinder the traffic flow and requested land owners to take measures and cooperate. He added that the Supreme Court’s directives regarding encroachments must be wholly followed.

He further said that foundation of hoardings and sign boards should also be taken down after such devices are also removed from service roads and footpaths.

