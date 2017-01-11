Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that he would focus on provision of quality education to the students and transform the university into internationally-recognised university, bringing it among the top 500 universities of the world.

He was addressing a meeting of all deans, principals, directors, chairpersons and heads of departments at Al Raazi Hall here on Tuesday.

Dr Zafar Mueen said the institutions must have directions. "We would develop a comprehensive system keeping in view the needs of the future," he said. He claimed to ensure merit and transparency at all levels. He said that the quality enhancement cell would be strengthened. Earlier, Dr Zafar presented his vision and policy guidelines to boost standard of the university in detail. The participants appreciated his vision and vowed to work for the betterment of the university. —Correspondent

