Lahore

President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain said on Tuesday that Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) had potential to increase the country’s prestige and exports through value addition in products.

He said it would become a source of progress for the industrial sector through innovative approach.

President Mamnoon Hussain visited Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design and chaired the sixth meeting of the Senate of PIFD. Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, PIFD Vice-Chancellor Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Commerce Secretary Azmat Ali Ranjha, Nayyar Ali Dada, Avais M Hussain, Ms Amina Qayyum Mirza, Ms Noor Jehan Bilgrami and other members of the Senate of PIFD were also present. The meeting granted approval to the annual budget of PIFD and its annual report.

The President emphasised the need to adopt creative mindset to take the Pakistani products to the international level.

He said, “The country’s exports can be increased through value addition in products. There is a need to focus on research to learn about modern international trends.” He called for establishing linkages with international renowned institutions in this respect.

The President stressed that measures should be taken to acquaint the students with national history and cultural values along with imparting professional training to them.

The President also congratulated two students of PIFD on being awarded Style Award and hoped that they would continue to work with same commitment to improve standard of the national products.

0



0







PIFD can help enhance country’s prestige, exports: Mamnoon was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178283-PIFD-can-help-enhance-countrys-prestige-exports-Mamnoon/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PIFD can help enhance country’s prestige, exports: Mamnoon" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178283-PIFD-can-help-enhance-countrys-prestige-exports-Mamnoon.