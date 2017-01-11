Print Story
Zubair, Nouman reach Westbury Open semi-finals
January 11, 2017
Sports
KARACHI: Zubair Raja and Nouman Aftab cruised into the semi-finals of U17 singles event in 15th Westbury Open Ranking Tennis Championship 2017 here at Creek Club on Tuesday.
Zubair thrashed Mazhar Hayat 6-2, 6-0, while Nouman defeated Bilal Imran 6-1, 6-0. In men’s singles second round, Raza Sawani defeated Mujahidullah Khattak 6-0, 6-1. In an U9 event semi-final, Zain Ehtisham defeated Eshmal Khan 8-1 to qualify for the final.