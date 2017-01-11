Islamabad: The Comsats Internet Services – the pioneer nationwide Internet service provider has announced the appointment of Jamshed Masood as the chief executive officer, says a press release. Mr. Jamshed will be responsible for leading the organisation into the next stage of its development at this exciting time, as the country accelerates into the digital world focusing on enhancing customer relationships and providing innovative products and services for digital enablement of the corporate sector.

