A cautious move

This refers to the article, ‘Gen Sharif’s move to Riyadh’ (Jan 10), by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer has discussed the implications of Gen Sharif’s move to Riyadh in detail. Parliament in April 2015 had already restrained Pakistan’s active role in supporting the Saudi intervention in Yemen. Apparently, there is no law that disallows a retired government officer to serve in a foreign country.

The decision of the general to accept the offer is of his own volition and is independent of Pakistan’s policy of remaining neutral. If the government disallows the general to take up the offer, the Gulf States would not be too happy. The writer opined in his article that Pakistani labour is a major source of remittances. The Gulf States have access to cheap labour coming from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. If Pakistani labourers discontinue working in the country, only Pakistan’s economy would be hit hard. The Pakistani government has to deal with the matter in hand cautiously.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

There seems to be not much discussion about the fact that General (r) Raheel Sharif is apparently taking on what will surely be a very well compensated position for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia immediately after his retirement from one of the highest and most powerful offices in the country. The intent and specifics of the organisation he will be heading and the job description he will work according to are far from clear. Some of the little comment that has appeared on this subject in print appears to focus on whether Pakistan needs to restate its domestic and foreign policy positions which is either a little misplaced or deliberately disingenuous.

However in the much simpler context of the Pakistan rules that may or not govern eventualities of this nature, one would like to mention a few questions which should not be left unattended. Are there any rules that govern what a former – a person who is a ‘fresh’ retired – COAS can or cannot do after his retirement and how soon after his retirement can he take up a job? If there are such rules, whose approval would be required to take up an important position like the one offered to Gen Sharif?

Sher Ali Khan

Mardan

