Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday urged youths, especially students, to focus on their efforts on acquiring modern education, particularly in the fields of information technology and science, to contribute to national development.

He also asked them to prepare themselves to fully benefit from the opportunities to be created by the multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The president was speaking to a delegation of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here. Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Balighur Rehman, SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh and relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

The president said the association of Quaid-i-Azam made the SMIU stand out from other educational institutions and that the educational institution deserved praise for imparting quality education to youths.

He underscored the need for having a highly qualified and trained faculty for achieving excellence in education. The president praised the National Leadership Programme of SMIU for capacity building of the students.

He advised students to play their role in eradicating corruption which has stunted the economic growth of the country. "Our country was on the right track up to 1970s but later it got de-tracked due to corruption and bad governance," he said.

The president said Pakistan was an ideological state and a blessing of Allah Almighty and that it is the responsibility of every individual to strengthen it by hard work, honesty, and dedication.

He urged students to excel in modern sciences to carve out a niche for themselves and for their country in the comity of nations. The president advised girl students to acquire the maximum education even if they have to go abroad but never compromise on their national and religious identity.

He said the CPEC project would prove to be a game changer for the region adding that many other countries have evinced keen interest to link up with this mega project.

The president expressed optimism that Pakistan will emerge as the most important country in the region after operationalization of CPEC and that the youth should be ready to benefit from these opportunities. He called upon students to always be respectful to parents and teachers and seek their prayers for attaining successes.

