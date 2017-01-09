Islamabad

The residents of Union Council (UC-24) have underlined the need to provide them with basic amenities of life like proper roads, water filtration plants, streetlights, playgrounds and schools.

Malik Faisal, a resident of UC-24, said dangling electric wires are posing threats to the residents who have registered complaints time and again but the concerned authorities are yet to take any measure to resolve this issue.

Iffat Mazhar, another resident, said the water supply has been disturbed due to outdated water pipelines so the residents have been left with no other option except to rely on private water tankers.

She said the thieves entered into the local post office and fled with the stolen money as no security guard was deputed there, adding "Instead of deputing security guard the management has locked the main gate of the post office and the routine work is carried out through a window."

Lady Councillor, Tasneem Tahir, said there is a need to set up vocational training centre because it would help youngsters excel in their talent and can be able to earn their livelihood in a better way.

She said construction of overhead bridge on Park Road is now a must because the motorists and commuters face immense level of difficulties due to traffic jams during peak hours in morning and evening time.

UC-24 Chairman Syed Zaheer Shah said record development projects have been approved for this union council including construction of overhead bridge, filtration plant, community centre and two playgrounds in the coming months.

"New gas and water pipelines would be laid down at the cost of Rs2.5 million that would help improve pressure of gas and ensure smooth supply of water to the residents," he said.

