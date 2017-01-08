KARAK: Two persons, including a constable, were killed and another cop sustained injuries in a firing incident in Takht-e-Nusrati here on Saturday, police sources said. Aqal Daraz was going to Karak to attend a court hearing along with two policemen when his rivals opened fire on them near Takht-e-Nusrati bazaar. As a result, Aqal Daraz and his two police guards Bismillah Jan and Sajid sustained injuries. They were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takht-e-Nusrati, where Aqal Daraz and Constable Bismillah Jan succumbed to their injuries.

