Funeral prayers of former MPA and niece of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Shujaat Hussain and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi, Jayeda Khalid Khan, will be offered at Gurmani House 44 G, Main Boulevard, opposite Home Economics College, Gulberg, Lahore, after Asr prayers on Sunday (today).

She was daughter of Ch Javed Chattha and wife of Khalid Khan, nephew of former Governor Mushtaq Gurmani.

