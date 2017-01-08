LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a meeting which examined the draft law regarding implementation of unified policy for placing billboards and hoardings.

The chief minister said that a unified policy would be implemented for billboards and hoardings all over Punjab. The safety standards for placing billboards and hoardings will be implemented, he said, adding that action would be taken in case of any violation. He said that the size of billboards and hoardings should be unified. At the level of district, mayor and district council chairman will be head of the committee in this regard and unified policy would be adopted.

He said the draft law of billboards and hoardings would be given a final shape after its review.

