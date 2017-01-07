Settlement can’t be made on basic human rights: SC

Housemaid torture case

Orders police to present tortured girl in court; complete investigation

of the case by Jan 11

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday, while hearing a suo moto case about torture on a girl working as a maid in the house of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Raja Khurram Ali Khan, observed that a settlement could not be made on the basic human rights and asked the police to find the missing girl and present her in the court.

The court directed the Islamabad Police to complete the investigation into the alleged torture on the girl, Tayyeba, and submit a report by January 11. A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case.

In compliance with the directives of the chief justice issued the other day in the suo moto notice in the matter, DIG Operations Kashif Alam sought time to complete the investigation.

The court took a strong exception to non-production of Tayyeba and her alleged parents. Police informed the court that Tayyeba could not been be produced before the court for the reason that she and her alleged parents were not traceable. The court then directed the police for production of Tayyeba and her parents on the next date of hearing.

Tariq Mehmood, advocate, representing human rights activists, informed the court that his clients had filed the petition, seeking action against Additional District and Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Raja Khurram Ali Khan. However, he contended that the petition was not numbered. At this, the court directed the concerned office to issue a number to the petition and list it on the next date of hearing.

The court, in its order, noted that if the petitioners wanted to make any amendments to the petition, an amended petition along with all the necessary documents be filed before the next date of hearing. The bench also issued directives to Nisha Ishtiaq, Assistant Commissioner (Potohar), to appear before the court with all the record in the matter. Nisha had recorded the statement of Tayyeba on December 29, 2016 after which she was sent to the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Crisis Centre, Islamabad.

During the hearing, the wife of the additional district and sessions judge, Maheen Zafar, who allegedly inflicted torture on Tayyeba, appeared before the bench in pursuance of the apex court’s earlier order and sought time to engage a counsel in the matter.

Advocate General, Islamabad, Mian Abdur Rauf, informed the court that the district magistrate had constituted a medical board comprising doctors of PIMS and the examination of the minor girl was likely to take place during the course of the day.

Meanwhile, two women, including Kausar Bibi, widow of Muhammad Nawaz, and Farzana, wife of Muhammad Zafar, also appeared before the court claiming to be the mothers of Tayyeba. Later, the court adjourned the hearing till January 11.

