Islamabad: Saira Amjad has assumed the charge as the new Area Education Officer (AEO) Urban-I. Holding a master’s degree in Early Child Education from Britain and having worked with a leading private school of the capital city, she was recently employed on contractual basis. Soon after assuming the office, Saira Amjad called a meeting of the heads of the government schools and colleges located in her region and gave them guidelines for improving quality of education on their respective campuses.

