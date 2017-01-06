Tributes paid to late Raj Wali Shah Khattak

NOWSHERA: The participants paid rich tributes to a late Pashto scholar and director of the Pashto Academy, Prof Dr Raj Wali Shah Khattak, at a literary session arranged at Dak Ismailkhel in the Cherat town of the Nowshera district.

A known scholar and advisor to RUH Forum in Islamabad, Prof Zaid Gul, presided over the gathering.

He highlighted the services rendered by Dr Raj Wali Shah Khattak, which included inculcation of his deep study on Tassawwuf (mysticism). The literatus said the “RUH Forum” would have a branch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which would be named as “Wali Forum”.

He stated that the “Wali Forum’ would not be confined to the thoughts and services of Dr Raj Wali Shah Khattak. The name has been chosen because of the extraordinary contributions and knowledge of Dr Raj Wali Shah Khattak.

However, it would be a forum for all in the province, he explained. Other people present on the occasion appreciated the initiative of the Prof. Zaid Gul and assured him of full support. At the end, Prof Dr Pervaiz Mahjoor Khweshki, Raham Zaman Khattak, Aqil Khan Afridi, Irfan Khalil, Dr Ziaur Rahman, Mushtaq Hussain Sabir Khattak, Irshad Rehan Khattak, Younas Khattak and Sharif Khattak Sabaoon, who is carrying out doctoral research on Dr Raj Wali Khattak, paid tributes to the late scholar who had passed away in July 2005.

