Smog slightly clears in twin cities

Islamabad

A brief spell of rain helped clear the slight smog enveloping the twin cities with Pakistan Meteorological Department predicting the remaining smog would also dissipate in the coming days.

The recent spell of smog which was observed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad since past many weeks was unusual and unpredicted, due to which people suffered in different ways, as citizens were found complaining of eye itching, respiratory and other airborne diseases.

The weather report compiled by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Fata, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. While dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

According to the environmental experts, principle air pollutant in the air are particulate matter comprising toxic metal dust, fumes of lead, chromium, cadmium and zinc that causes respiratory infections, birth defects, acid rains, and lung damage.

Former director general of PMD Dr.Qamar-uz-Zaman Chaudhry said permanent haze can only be relieved when it rains and the change of weather would improve air quality in the twin cities. He said the government must take effective measures to cope with the factors that cause increase in amount of particulate matter, ultimately resulting in higher level of smog in the air.

