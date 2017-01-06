LHC CJ introduces new management plan to curtail backlog of cases

Special benches constituted, old cases heard by senior judges

LAHORE

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has introduced a new case management plan in the LHC as well as at district judiciary level from January 9 to cater the backlog of the cases.

Talking to media persons, the CJ explained that special benches had been constituted and old cases were being heard by senior judges and the LHC judges’ roster had been issued for three months.

Here are the salient features of the plan being implemented in the LHC. The Lahore high court has shown a positive trend of disposal of cases.

Total number of cases pending at LHC and its benches on June 28, 2016 stood at 153,068. Total number of cases pending at LHC and its benches on 24th of December, 2016 stood at 140,837. The LHC and its benches had disposed of 57,784 cases from 28th of June, 2016 to 24th of December, 2016 (Disposal includes disposal from fresh institution and backlog).

The chief justice further said new case management plan was also being implemented in the district judiciary. Bifurcation of civil and criminal cases, hearing of cases by special courts, ADR techniques will be its arsenal.

Three months target plan from 9th of January to 8th of April has been set for 36 districts.

Performance will be linked with the fulfillment of target so set. Transfer policy for the district judiciary is also being prepared. The CJ further stated that the district judiciary had disposed of 808,761 cases from 30-06-2016 to 30-11-2016.

The CJ observed that three months target oriented plan had also been set for different departments of the LHC administration to check their performance. New audit department is being established in LHC administration.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court Registrar issued a circular requesting the government functionaries and others that in case any communication (other than official communication in writing) is made on behalf of the chief justice or the judges of this court to their offices, it will not be acted on until and unless it is first verified from him.

notifications suspended: The Lahore High Court on Thursday suspended victory notifications of chairman and vice-chairman from UC-139, Nishtar Town (Daroghawala) and sought detailed reply from the election commission. Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi passed the order on petition of a voter, Zameer Khan, from the union council after hearing initial arguments from petitioner and ECP.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that nomination papers of both chairman Muhammad Amjad and vice-chairman Muhammad Arshad were neither approved nor rejected by the returning officer concerned. He said the nomination papers could not be processed without the remarks of the returning officer. He asked the court to declare the respondents chairman and vice-chairman disqualified for being elected on the basis of bogus nomination papers.

A law officer of the ECP also confirmed before the court that the nomination papers of the respondents did not bear any remarks of the RO. However, he said the matter could be taken up by the election commission or election tribunal.

The law officer argued that the high court had no jurisdiction to hear the election dispute. However, Justice Qureshi suspended the victory notifications of the respondents and directed the ECP to submit a detailed reply on the petition.

